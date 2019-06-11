JERALD DAVID BJORGO Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jerald David Bjorgo, loving husband and father of 10 entered eternal life on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 78. His spirit is carried on by his children, grandchildren, and friends. Jerry was born on January 9, 1941 in Fergus Falls, Michigan to Sylvester and Katie Bjorgo. He proudly served his country for 2 years in the Army during the Vietnam War. He became a long-haul truck driver who opened his own trucking business. On November 9, 1979, he married Nellie Madge. Jerry had a love for horses and the outdoors. He was a member of the Two Rivers Riding Club, enjoyed camping, large family gatherings, and took pride in his family home. He was known for his warm smile, kind heart, and generosity. He is preceded by his father Sylvester, his mother Katie, and sister Rosie. He is survived by his wife Madge, sister Carolyn, 4 children, 6 stepchildren, 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Friends are invited to share their memories of Jerry with the family at the visitation Wednesday, June 12, 3pm to 7pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 both at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union Street, Kennewick at 10:00am. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 11, 2019