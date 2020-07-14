Jerome Lynch

Jerome Paul Lynch, infant son of Dan and Maria (St. Hilaire) Lynch, was born June 25, 2020. He was baptized and confirmed by Fr. Nicholas Larkin just minutes after his birth and died a peaceful, beautiful, holy death, in his daddy's arms on June 27, 2020.
Jerome is survived by his parents; his brothers and sister: Joseph, Samuel, Helen Mary, and Jude, of Montrose, CO; his grandparents: Guadalupe Lynch of Maple Park, IL and Tom and Pat St. Hilaire of Kennewick, WA; his aunts and uncles: Margaret and Adam Friend of New South Wales, Australia; Loretta Lynch of Cortland, IL; Pauline and Alan Voges of Fallbrook, CA; Eileen and Eric Nelson of Batavia, IL; Jim Lynch of Maple Park, IL; Rachelle and Keith Brown, Ben and Angele St. Hilaire, Stephanie Packwood, Suzie and Shawn Murphy, and Tommy and Peggy St. Hilaire, all of Kennewick, WA; Katie and Dave Haggard of Springfield, OR; and cousins: Christian Maurer; Brendan, Liam, Colin, and Frankie Voges; Tristan, Ryan, Kathleen, and Jackie Nelson; Victoria and Christina Packwood; Daniel, Caitlin, Sarah, Elizabeth, Patrick, Nicholas, Thomas, and Emma Murphy; Paul, Anne, Miriam, and Benjamin St. Hilaire; and Peter and Zelie Haggard.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeremiah Lynch; his uncle, Phillip St. Hilaire; his cousin, Christopher Packwood; and many other cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Delta, CO, on Friday, July 3, at 10:00 a.m., with interment at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Montrose.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Jerome's honor to the Catholic perinatal hospice and advocacy organization Be Not Afraid (www.benotafraid.net
), whose guidance and support made a tremendous difference to us on this journey.
The family wishes to thank Tracy Winsor, Judy Townsend, and Dr. Martin McCaffrey of Be Not Afraid; Dr. DiAnn Ecret of the National Catholic Bioethics Center; Dr. Craig Jackson and nurse Lani Wolfe of Seattle Children's Hospital; the entire medical team at Denver Children's Hospital; the Polocz family; Fr. Nicholas Larkin, Fr. Sam Morehead, Fr. Ephraim Handel, and Fr. Albeiro Ciro-Herrera; and all of our family and friends who have prayed for us and supported us these past few months. Most of all, we thank God for the gift of this beautiful little boy who made our hearts "grow three sizes" in one day.
We're better for having known you, Jerome. We love you, we're proud of you, and we miss you so much.