JERRY DEAN DAVIS, PHD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jerry was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on November 28, 1944 and passed away at home in Richland on September 29, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He was the second child ofDorothea Edlund and Ralph Davis. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sister, Deanna Hirota (Ed) and 2 nephews and their wives, 5 children; and Dorothy's son and daughter and their 3 children. He was preceded in death by one nephew. Jerry graduated from Pasco High in 1963, CBC in 1965, WSU in 1967 with a BS, and Cum Laude from the Universary of Arizona in 1974 with a Phd in Geology. He worked for Anaconda in Butte, Montana, USGS Bureau of Mines in Denver, Colorado and Westinghouse, Numetec and Fluor at Hanford on BWIP and ground water cleanup. Jerry loved the outdoors and began an orchard that developed into a walnut business that grew and processed nuts for 24 years. Jerry and Dorothy loved being local farmer's market vendors. Jerry's lifelong passion was rocks and geology as evidenced in his lapidary work, stone carvings and table tops. A celebration of his life will be Oct. 26th, at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral home on Union Street at 2 pm. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

