JERRY HAUNTZ Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jerry Hauntz passed away at the age of 73. He was born on June 3rd, 1946 to Peggy and Lester Hauntz in Lewiston Idaho. He lived most of his life in the tri-cities and was a retired kitchen and bath department manager. He was a Marine Veteran serving in the Vietnam war until his injury in 1967. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rick. He is survived by his two daughters Barbara Stoneking and Leslie Hauntz-Jaakola, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. An Informal Inurnment Ceremony with Full Military Honors will be held Friday, October 11 at 3pm in the Veterans Garden, with a reception following in the Event Center at Einans, 915 bypass highway in Richland.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 4, 2019