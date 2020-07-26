Jerry Johnson

JERRY ELSWORTH JOHNSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Jerry Elsworth Johnson passed away at the age of 78. A lifelong resident of Tri-Cities, WA, Jerry built a beautiful family while working as a Pipe Fitter for Boise Cascade. Jerry's great sense of humor and cheerful demeanor made him beloved by many. He was an avid storyteller with a passion for golf, his Chevy truck, and Corvette Stingray, which led him to become a hobby collector of model cars and vintage classics. Family was Jerry's paramount joy, and he enjoyed his later years as a cherished father and grand-father. Jerry was preceded in life by his wife Judy and daughter Deena. He is survived by his three sons, Bret (Cindy), Matthew (Ashley), Mitchell, as well as six grandchildren and 9 great- grand-children. A private service was held to celebrate his memory and honor The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
. his life.