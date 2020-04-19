Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Paetel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JERRY G. PAETEL Jerry passed away very unexpectedly April 15, 2020 due to complications from previously undiagnosed cancers. He was born December 28, 1945 to Henry and Mildred Paetel in Spokane, Washington. The family moved to Walla Walla and then Yakima where they lived until Jerry was twelve. Jerry had a great childhood. He made friends readily with an infectious smile and laugh. He and his buddies had a great time together and Jerry relished driving his older siblings crazy. In 1958 the family moved to Kennewick. He again made friends easily. Many of those friendships lasted until his passing. Jerry graduated from Kennewick High School in 1964 and attended Eastern Washington University where he was an exceptional student earning a BA and an MBA. While attending high school and college he worked in the grocery business at Sigman's and Gene & Jules in Kennewick. He worked hard and was regarded as an outstanding employee. After graduation he worked for several companies in the Hanford area, culminating a thirty plus year career as a contract manager at Energy Northwest where he again made many lasting friendships. Jerry was one of the good guys. He was a great brother, a trusted friend, a loving son and father and one who was loved by his extended family. Jerry enjoyed watching his daughter grow, raising Brittany spaniels, hunting, boating, raising fantastic tomatoes, taking care of a beautiful yard and mostly spending time with friends and family. Ten years ago Jerry's life took a positive turn...he was reunited with a former high school acquaintance, Carla Faust. She brought great joy to his life giving him love and support. She always had his back. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Paetel. He leaves behind Carla Faust, daughter Brittany Paetel, sister Janet Larkin, brother John and wife Tonya Paetel, cousins Karen, Sandy, Bonnie, Becky, Scott and Keith. Farewell Jerry...Hail Fellow, Well Met. We love you and will think of you and miss you always. Travel Well.

JERRY G. PAETEL Jerry passed away very unexpectedly April 15, 2020 due to complications from previously undiagnosed cancers. He was born December 28, 1945 to Henry and Mildred Paetel in Spokane, Washington. The family moved to Walla Walla and then Yakima where they lived until Jerry was twelve. Jerry had a great childhood. He made friends readily with an infectious smile and laugh. He and his buddies had a great time together and Jerry relished driving his older siblings crazy. In 1958 the family moved to Kennewick. He again made friends easily. Many of those friendships lasted until his passing. Jerry graduated from Kennewick High School in 1964 and attended Eastern Washington University where he was an exceptional student earning a BA and an MBA. While attending high school and college he worked in the grocery business at Sigman's and Gene & Jules in Kennewick. He worked hard and was regarded as an outstanding employee. After graduation he worked for several companies in the Hanford area, culminating a thirty plus year career as a contract manager at Energy Northwest where he again made many lasting friendships. Jerry was one of the good guys. He was a great brother, a trusted friend, a loving son and father and one who was loved by his extended family. Jerry enjoyed watching his daughter grow, raising Brittany spaniels, hunting, boating, raising fantastic tomatoes, taking care of a beautiful yard and mostly spending time with friends and family. Ten years ago Jerry's life took a positive turn...he was reunited with a former high school acquaintance, Carla Faust. She brought great joy to his life giving him love and support. She always had his back. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Paetel. He leaves behind Carla Faust, daughter Brittany Paetel, sister Janet Larkin, brother John and wife Tonya Paetel, cousins Karen, Sandy, Bonnie, Becky, Scott and Keith. Farewell Jerry...Hail Fellow, Well Met. We love you and will think of you and miss you always. Travel Well. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close