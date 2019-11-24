Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSIE E. BOWEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JESSSIE E BOWEN Jesssie E Bowen 11-29-1975 to 9-1-2019 He did not get a published obituary at the time of his death, due to circumstances beyond our control, so I thought now would be a good time as we celebrate his up coming birthday one last time. Jessie was born and raised in the Tri Cities and he graduated from Kennewick High School in 1993. After working various jobs for a few years, in 2001 he applied for and was admitted into the IBEW Local 112 apprenticeship program which he completed and became a Journeyman Electrician. He was licensed in Washington, Oregon, and California. He enjoyed sports, cards, and video gaming. He was an avid Seahawks fan and it was a tradition to watch the games with his father, his Uncle Jon, and ocaisionally a small group of friends. When the Seahawks won Super Bowl 48 he was very excited. The very next year when the Seahawks played in Super Bowl 49 in Arizona, he and his father attended. Although the Seahawks lost the game in the last 30 seconds they had a great time. Jessie was a loving father and family man. He is survived by his children, Amil Bowen 13 and Julian Bowen 11, they meant everything to him. He is also survived by his brother Robert and sister in-law Nicole, his mother Debbie Robison, his father Howard and Stepmother Tracy, as well as his new life partner Tamara Mettling. He has many surviving aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by each of his grandparents and his Aunt Cindy. His Uncle Jon passed away a little over a month after Jessie on 10-11-2019. Please leave your thoughts and comments on the Mueller's web site at

JESSSIE E BOWEN Jesssie E Bowen 11-29-1975 to 9-1-2019 He did not get a published obituary at the time of his death, due to circumstances beyond our control, so I thought now would be a good time as we celebrate his up coming birthday one last time. Jessie was born and raised in the Tri Cities and he graduated from Kennewick High School in 1993. After working various jobs for a few years, in 2001 he applied for and was admitted into the IBEW Local 112 apprenticeship program which he completed and became a Journeyman Electrician. He was licensed in Washington, Oregon, and California. He enjoyed sports, cards, and video gaming. He was an avid Seahawks fan and it was a tradition to watch the games with his father, his Uncle Jon, and ocaisionally a small group of friends. When the Seahawks won Super Bowl 48 he was very excited. The very next year when the Seahawks played in Super Bowl 49 in Arizona, he and his father attended. Although the Seahawks lost the game in the last 30 seconds they had a great time. Jessie was a loving father and family man. He is survived by his children, Amil Bowen 13 and Julian Bowen 11, they meant everything to him. He is also survived by his brother Robert and sister in-law Nicole, his mother Debbie Robison, his father Howard and Stepmother Tracy, as well as his new life partner Tamara Mettling. He has many surviving aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by each of his grandparents and his Aunt Cindy. His Uncle Jon passed away a little over a month after Jessie on 10-11-2019. Please leave your thoughts and comments on the Mueller's web site at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Jessie-Bowen-2/#!/TributeWall Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close