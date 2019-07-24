Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESUS ZAPIEN MENDOZA. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JESUS ZAPIEN MENDOZA Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jesus Zapien Barajas 79 passed away peacefully in the presence of his caring family on July 22, 2019 in Richland WA. Jesus was born in Coalcoman Michoacán on July 19, 1940, married Martha Barajas on June 22nd of 1944 and they immigrated to the Unites States in 1970. They lived in Watsonville and Redding California and moved to Washington state in 1976, living in Sunnyside and Connell and retiring to Kennewick in 2006. Jesus was a dedicated and hardworking father and husband who will be remembered for his love of life and who doted on his grandchildren and entertained his friends with colorful stories. He is survived by his children, Jesse, Esmeralda, Blanca, Eva and Erica, as well as six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, who shall all miss him very much and carry him in their hearts and memories. We know that he is in a better place now, together with Mom, and that everything that we have and the opportunity to grow and better ourselves and our children is due to his efforts and the hardships that he faced, together with Mom they gave us that gift to we carry forward with us. Rosary-Visitation will be at Mueller's Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St in Kennewick, on Thursday July 25th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 520 S Garfield St. in Kennewick (the small church on site) on Friday July 26th at 11:00 AM, followed by the burial at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1401 S. Union St. in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

