JIM BARKER Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Jim Barker, 83 of Connell, Washington passed away on February 17, 2019, in Richland, Washington. He was born to Frank and Elsie (Moore) Barker on November 12, 1935, in Buhl, Idaho. Jim attended school in Hansen, Idaho and graduated from Hansen High School in 1953. After high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force and served with distinction as an Air Policeman from 1955 until 1958. He was deployed to England, Okinawa, and Alaska with the 9th Combat Support Group (SAC). He married Beverly Ann (Heinrich) Barker on May 2, 1964. Together they raised twin boys. Jim was a farmer. He took great pride in his farm and loved growing potatoes most of all. Jim was a board member of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District for many years. Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends and family. Especially his annual elk hunting trip to the Colockum. In later years he enjoyed time with friends at the local coffee shop. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Beverly, sons Jamie (Leonor) and Jody (Cristi), grandchildren Kinsey Barker, Jesenia Galvez, Eli Galvez, Orlando Naranjo, Issa Flores, Millah Flores, and John Sheffer. Brother Paul (Joeleen) and Roger (Linda). Many special nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elsie Barker. Services will be held at the Connell Community Center, 211 E Elm Street, Connell, WA at 11 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 628 N Arthur St, Kennewick, WA 99336.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 21, 2019