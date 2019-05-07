Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JIMMIE DEAN MORRIS Jr.. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

JIMMIE DEAN MORRIS JR. Einan's at Sunset Jimmie Dean Morris Jr., age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 19th, 2019 at his home in Richland Washington. He was born December 27, 1968, in Richland to Jimmie Morris Sr. and the late Christina (Long-aker) Morris. Sur-ived by his loving partner of 15 years Angela Hayes; his daughter, Shea Morris; sons, Sean Morris (married to Meranda) and Shannen Morris; like a daughter to him, Aubrey Hayes; brother, Brian Morris; sisters, Candice Morris and Catrina (Morris) Wilson, and various nieces and nephews. Jimmie graduated from Kennewick High School in 1987. He worked as a truck driver at Preferred Freezing services displaying his hardworking nature. Jimmie loved his kids and strived to do his best to provide for his family. Jimmie also had a love for the outdoors, fishing and found a joy in home improvement. Family, friends and others, whose lives Jimmie has touched, are invited to a memorial in his honor, which will be held at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, on May 11, 2019 at 1:00pm. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

