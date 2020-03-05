Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Dean Morris Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JIMMIE DEAN MORRIS SR. Einan's at Sunset Jimmie Dean Morris Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior February 13, 2020 at the age of 78 at Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. He is survived by son Brian Morris (wife Crescence), and daughters Candice Morris and Catrina Wilson (husband Ryan), grandchildren Skyler Morris,Christian Morris, Chase Morris, Arianna Morris, Shea Morris, Sean Morris (Miranda), Shannen Morris, Tricia Brown, Tana Brown, Trystin Brown, Terran Brown, Tanner Brown, Cassidy Wilson, Nicole Murphy, Natalie Wilson, and Kira Wilson, great grandchildren Kylee Brown, Kadince Brown, Aurthur Morris and Kennedy Morris, brothers Gerald Morris (Wanda), John Morris (Margaret) and sister Sharon Sattleberg (Vern), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Christina Morris, son Jimmie Morris Jr., brother, Ronald Morris, mother Lottie Reip, step father Pete Reip, and father Clarence Morris. Dad was born in Burkburnett, TX on August 22, 1941. He was in the Navy a short time as a cook and radioman before marrying our mother and love of his life for over 50 years. He retired from the railroad where he worked for 30 years. One of our favorite stories is how our parents met. Our mother was at a football game with my aunt Sharon when my father showed up to sit behind them. Mom was being rambunctious and loudly cheering for her team when dad asked her if she had to be so loud. Mom replied "I'll be as loud as I want! I'm cheering for MY team!" This started the beginning of a long, loud, and loving relationship. They raised 4 children together that culminated in a huge legacy of grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was nothing dad loved more than his grandchildren with fishing as a close second. He got attacked by a cat once and on the way to the emergency room he pleaded "don't let them take my arm! Life's not worth living if I can't fish!" Dad was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church where he was a member of the "Folks" camping group. He and our mother enjoyed camping with them and with family very much. Dad also enjoyed cheering for his sons and grandsons during their high school sporting events. He loved his dogs and cats to a fault. We liked to joke that dad was a "professional napper". There will be a viewing at Einan's at Sunset on Saturday, March 7 th at 10:00 am with a graveside service at 11:00 am. 915 By Pass Hwy Bldg. H, Richland, WA, 99352 The memorial service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 7 th at 12:30 pm with reception to follow. 640 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA, 99336 Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

JIMMIE DEAN MORRIS SR. Einan's at Sunset Jimmie Dean Morris Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior February 13, 2020 at the age of 78 at Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. He is survived by son Brian Morris (wife Crescence), and daughters Candice Morris and Catrina Wilson (husband Ryan), grandchildren Skyler Morris,Christian Morris, Chase Morris, Arianna Morris, Shea Morris, Sean Morris (Miranda), Shannen Morris, Tricia Brown, Tana Brown, Trystin Brown, Terran Brown, Tanner Brown, Cassidy Wilson, Nicole Murphy, Natalie Wilson, and Kira Wilson, great grandchildren Kylee Brown, Kadince Brown, Aurthur Morris and Kennedy Morris, brothers Gerald Morris (Wanda), John Morris (Margaret) and sister Sharon Sattleberg (Vern), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Christina Morris, son Jimmie Morris Jr., brother, Ronald Morris, mother Lottie Reip, step father Pete Reip, and father Clarence Morris. Dad was born in Burkburnett, TX on August 22, 1941. He was in the Navy a short time as a cook and radioman before marrying our mother and love of his life for over 50 years. He retired from the railroad where he worked for 30 years. One of our favorite stories is how our parents met. Our mother was at a football game with my aunt Sharon when my father showed up to sit behind them. Mom was being rambunctious and loudly cheering for her team when dad asked her if she had to be so loud. Mom replied "I'll be as loud as I want! I'm cheering for MY team!" This started the beginning of a long, loud, and loving relationship. They raised 4 children together that culminated in a huge legacy of grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was nothing dad loved more than his grandchildren with fishing as a close second. He got attacked by a cat once and on the way to the emergency room he pleaded "don't let them take my arm! Life's not worth living if I can't fish!" Dad was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church where he was a member of the "Folks" camping group. He and our mother enjoyed camping with them and with family very much. Dad also enjoyed cheering for his sons and grandsons during their high school sporting events. He loved his dogs and cats to a fault. We liked to joke that dad was a "professional napper". There will be a viewing at Einan's at Sunset on Saturday, March 7 th at 10:00 am with a graveside service at 11:00 am. 915 By Pass Hwy Bldg. H, Richland, WA, 99352 The memorial service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 7 th at 12:30 pm with reception to follow. 640 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA, 99336 Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close