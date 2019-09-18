Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JIMMY DONALD (DON) LUDWICK. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM Bandon Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

JIMMY DONALD (DON) LUDWICK Jimmy Donald (Don) Ludwick, 1931-2019, protective, caring, faithful provider, husband, father and grandfather. Don was a devoted leader for Jesus Christ in missionary efforts to the nations as well as a champion for pro-life causes. His love and passion for life was demonstrated through mountain climbing, (Hood, Adams and Rainier), love for windsurfing and entertaining (famous enchiladas). He contributed tremendously to the scientific community as a brilliant nuclear chemist. He truly loved God's creation, choosing his final home in Bandon, Oregon for the past 30 years. We will celebrate and honor Don's life on Saturday, September 21st, 2 p.m., with a graveside service at the Bandon Cemetery, reception to follow. Don is survived by his daughters, Valerie (Mark) Willman and June (Darryl) Rawlins, and grandaughters Rebekah and Beth Rawlins.

