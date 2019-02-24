Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JO ANN WRIGHT. View Sign

JO ANN WRIGHT Hillcrest Memorial Center Jo Ann Wright was born on March 3, 1936 in Conrad, Montana to Herbert & Wilhelmina (Krebs) Havens and passed away in Richland, Washington on February 7, 2019 at the age of 82. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Kennewick, WA, National Mug Collectors Club (NMCC), National Rifle Association (NRA), Vietnam Wall Society, National Association of Watch Collectors (NSACC), Mycological Society, Member of Eastern Star, Genealogical Society, and an Elder in Snohomish, WA Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies and interest included being a Jazz lover, classical music lover, computer freak, antique collector, antique pocket watch holder collector, singing in the First Presbyterian Church Choir and was an avid writer in which she published some newsletter and books. Jo Ann is survived by her son, Frank Jensen; daughter, Cynthia Keniston; grandchildren Kelli (Nate) Janiga; Kevin (Lakeisha) Keniston, Robby Keniston; brother Dale Havens; sister Linda Rhodes; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold F. Wright; her parents Bert and Minnie Havens; son James Jensen; son-in-law Dan Keniston; grandson Daniel Keniston; sisters Vella George and Beverly Havens, sister-in-law Flossie Havens and brother-in-law Dusty Rhodes. She will be inurned at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.AskHillcrest.

