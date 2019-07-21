Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN BABAD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOAN BABAD Einan's at Sunset On the afternoon of March 17, 2019 Joan Babad of Richland, passed away at the age of 85. Joan was born to Tom Azbill and Ileana Klein in Lexington, Kentucky. She earned her Cosmetology license in Denver, Colorado where she became an awarded, sought after stylist to an elite clientele. Joan was married to John Regester and in 1959 they had a son named Bruce. Shortly after their divorce, Joan married Dr. Harry Babad a Chemistry Professor at Denver University. The family moved to North Muskegon, Michigan where Harry worked as a research scientist. Harry adopted Bruce and soon thereafter Joan and Harry had a daughter named Nachael (Nikki). Joan volunteered at the K-12 school in North Muskegon and expressed her artistic and creative skills through macramé. She started a private business called Knot-in-Order and sold one of a kind macramé wall hangings. Together, she and Harry added custom jewelry to their offerings and traveled throughout Michigan on weekends selling their wares at Art Shows and galleries. Joan looked and carried herself like a model, was compassionate, loved animals and was quick to laugh. In 1974, the family moved to Richland, WA where Harry worked as a manager for Rockwell/ Hanford. Joan continued helping in the kids' schools as well as developing new pieces of fine jewelry for Knot-in-Order. In addition, she earned certification as a Master Gardener. Everything she set her hand to revealed a sense of personal artistic mastery from floral arrangements to cake decorating and Halloween costumes. Joan is preceded in death by both parents and her first husband. She is survived by her husband, Harry, son, Bruce (Janice), daughter, Nikki (Tyson), and grandsons, Joshua (Nikki), Miles and Julian (Bruce). A public Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm inside Town Square of Fieldstone Memory Care; 575 N Young St, Kennewick, WA 99336. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name can be made to the . Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

JOAN BABAD Einan's at Sunset On the afternoon of March 17, 2019 Joan Babad of Richland, passed away at the age of 85. Joan was born to Tom Azbill and Ileana Klein in Lexington, Kentucky. She earned her Cosmetology license in Denver, Colorado where she became an awarded, sought after stylist to an elite clientele. Joan was married to John Regester and in 1959 they had a son named Bruce. Shortly after their divorce, Joan married Dr. Harry Babad a Chemistry Professor at Denver University. The family moved to North Muskegon, Michigan where Harry worked as a research scientist. Harry adopted Bruce and soon thereafter Joan and Harry had a daughter named Nachael (Nikki). Joan volunteered at the K-12 school in North Muskegon and expressed her artistic and creative skills through macramé. She started a private business called Knot-in-Order and sold one of a kind macramé wall hangings. Together, she and Harry added custom jewelry to their offerings and traveled throughout Michigan on weekends selling their wares at Art Shows and galleries. Joan looked and carried herself like a model, was compassionate, loved animals and was quick to laugh. In 1974, the family moved to Richland, WA where Harry worked as a manager for Rockwell/ Hanford. Joan continued helping in the kids' schools as well as developing new pieces of fine jewelry for Knot-in-Order. In addition, she earned certification as a Master Gardener. Everything she set her hand to revealed a sense of personal artistic mastery from floral arrangements to cake decorating and Halloween costumes. Joan is preceded in death by both parents and her first husband. She is survived by her husband, Harry, son, Bruce (Janice), daughter, Nikki (Tyson), and grandsons, Joshua (Nikki), Miles and Julian (Bruce). A public Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm inside Town Square of Fieldstone Memory Care; 575 N Young St, Kennewick, WA 99336. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name can be made to the . Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.