JOAN HAYMAKER Our beloved mom, grandma, gram, & nanny, Joan Haymaker, passed away peacefully November 17, 2019 in Kennewick, WA. She was born May 19, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Dorothy Eaton Schwab & Livingston Middleditch. Joan grew up in California, graduating from Santa Monica HS in 1946. She married her husband Alton (Al) & they moved to Pasco & worked at Hanford for a few years. Joan tested water samples and Alton was a machinist. They soon bought 88 acres of land on the bluffs above the Columbia River. Giving their heart and soul to the land they built a house & farm raising different crops including wheat, barley, sugar beets, alfalfa, dry peas and eventually planted half of the farm into Bing cherries. They also had their share of black angus cattle, pigs & chickens. Alton and Joan had three children, Craig, Gail, and Gary and many great stories have been told of the pioneering farming life while raising 3 kids. Joan decided to add to her busy life by fulfilling her dream of becoming a nurse. She attended Columbia Basin College, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1967 when she was 39 yrs old. Joan found a great amount of fulfillment being able to care for others and worked at Lourdes Medical Center for almost 10 yrs before retiring in 1976. Joan and Al were able to travel the world & spent many winters in the Baja of CA fishing and enjoying the communities and people they met. Joan is survived by her Son Craig (Marlene), daughter Gai (Bart), granddaughters Mary, Laurie and Lisa (Robert), great grandchildren Brandi, Devin, Kylie, Haylie, Levi, Taylor, Addisyn, Savannah, and Hudson. She was preceded in death by her husband Alton, son Gary, and sister Nancy and granddaughter Virginia. A private family memorial will be held in her honor. A full obituary can be viewed at

