Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Lambert. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JOAN M. LAMBERT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Joan M. Lambert passed away December 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. A Kennewick resident since 1955, Joan was born to Mark Bodovinitz and Virginia Arnold on August 19, 1932 in Virginia, Minnesota. She attended St. Scholastica College and graduated from University of Minnesota. A Certified Radiologic Technologist, Joan began her career in the Imaging Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She moved to Washington to be closer to family, and settled in Kennewick where she was employed at Kennewick General Hospital and Tri-City Radiology. In 1957, she married Robert S. Lambert, RPH. During their 45 years together, Bob and Joan raised two sons, and operated Lambert Pharmacy in Kennewick. In her later years, Joan volunteered at Columbia Park to run the J & S Dreamland Express Train. She had a way with young children and spent several years volunteering with Team Read in Kennewick elementary schools. She never failed to beam with pride at the progress made by the children with whom she worked. Joan was an avid skier and golfer, and actively supported her children's' athletic pursuits. A WSU Cougar by marriage, she followed the Cougs through thick and thin. She followed the Mariners and Seahawks faithfully, attending games whenever she could. Joan also loved to travel, counting trips to Russia and New York among her favorites. Joan believed strongly that there was a right way to do things. She was fiercely loyal, especially to those she loved, and fought to right any perceived injustice. Joan loved her children dearly and took great pride in their accomplishments. She encouraged her children's' efforts, responding "Of course you should! You'd be good at that" when they expressed interest in trying something new. In the years that her boys swam competitively and faced tough races, she coached her sons to, "Just put your head down and go!" - which applied to life, not just sports. Joan was predeceased by her husband Robert and brother Richard Bodovinitz. She is survived by her sons Robert S. Lambert, Jr. (Patty) of Sharpsburg GA, Mark W. Lambert (Danielle) of Lake Oswego OR; grandchildren Steven Lambert of Nashville TN, and Julienne (Brent) Morris of Statham GA; siblings Jean Moore, Mark Bodovinitz Jr., Gary Bodovinitz, and Ralene Bodovinitz.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 14 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S Union St, Kennewick. Reception will follow at 5 p.m. at the Bite at the Landing in Columbia Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

JOAN M. LAMBERT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Joan M. Lambert passed away December 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. A Kennewick resident since 1955, Joan was born to Mark Bodovinitz and Virginia Arnold on August 19, 1932 in Virginia, Minnesota. She attended St. Scholastica College and graduated from University of Minnesota. A Certified Radiologic Technologist, Joan began her career in the Imaging Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She moved to Washington to be closer to family, and settled in Kennewick where she was employed at Kennewick General Hospital and Tri-City Radiology. In 1957, she married Robert S. Lambert, RPH. During their 45 years together, Bob and Joan raised two sons, and operated Lambert Pharmacy in Kennewick. In her later years, Joan volunteered at Columbia Park to run the J & S Dreamland Express Train. She had a way with young children and spent several years volunteering with Team Read in Kennewick elementary schools. She never failed to beam with pride at the progress made by the children with whom she worked. Joan was an avid skier and golfer, and actively supported her children's' athletic pursuits. A WSU Cougar by marriage, she followed the Cougs through thick and thin. She followed the Mariners and Seahawks faithfully, attending games whenever she could. Joan also loved to travel, counting trips to Russia and New York among her favorites. Joan believed strongly that there was a right way to do things. She was fiercely loyal, especially to those she loved, and fought to right any perceived injustice. Joan loved her children dearly and took great pride in their accomplishments. She encouraged her children's' efforts, responding "Of course you should! You'd be good at that" when they expressed interest in trying something new. In the years that her boys swam competitively and faced tough races, she coached her sons to, "Just put your head down and go!" - which applied to life, not just sports. Joan was predeceased by her husband Robert and brother Richard Bodovinitz. She is survived by her sons Robert S. Lambert, Jr. (Patty) of Sharpsburg GA, Mark W. Lambert (Danielle) of Lake Oswego OR; grandchildren Steven Lambert of Nashville TN, and Julienne (Brent) Morris of Statham GA; siblings Jean Moore, Mark Bodovinitz Jr., Gary Bodovinitz, and Ralene Bodovinitz.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 14 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S Union St, Kennewick. Reception will follow at 5 p.m. at the Bite at the Landing in Columbia Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close