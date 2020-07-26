1/
Joan Rasmussen
JOAN J. RASMUSSEN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Joan J. (Cannon) Rasmussen was born Christmas Eve, 1931. She passed away July 16, 2020 at her Pasco residence. Her parents were Howard Ramsey Cannon and Luella Leona (Van Winkle). She graduated from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Spokane, WA as a Registered Nurse in 1954 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1955 from Whitworth College (now Whitworth University). Joan is survived by her daughters: Jean Bons and Joyan Meacheam; her grandchildren: Amy, Isaac, Sarah, Julianna, Michael, and Kelly; a nephew, Mark (Toni) and niece, Marcia (Tom); and great-grand children: Seth and Tiberius. The funeral will be held for family only on Friday, July 31, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Dresses for Africa, 24614 Curtis Drive, Brownstown, MI 48134, or a charity of your choice.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
