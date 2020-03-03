JOAN ALISON WALKER Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Joan Alison (Evers) Walker (born November 16, 1933) went to be with the Lord on November 7th, 2019 in her home in Richland WA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40+ years Joseph Lee Walker, Jr. (1932 1997) and her father Earl Dewey Evers (1898 - 1991) where she was born and raised in San Leandro, CA and mother, (Florence) Audrey (Smith) Evers (1909 2000) whom she moved up to Richland in the early 1990s. She leaves behind three children, Elizabeth (Walker) Alandt of Camas WA, John L. (Coral) Walker, Richland WA and Jeffrey L. (Mary) Walker of Kennewick, WA. She also enjoyed a dozen grandchildren and had three great grandchildren at the time of her death. Visit www.HillcrestMemorialCenter.com for the full obituary and Memorial information.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 3, 2020