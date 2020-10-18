1/1
Joanna Schilke
1930 - 2020
Joanna Schilke
September 14, 1930 - October 5, 2020
Pasco, Washington - Joanna (Jo Jo) McCourt Schilke was surrounded by her family when she peacefully passed away the morning of Monday Oct 5th. Jo was born Sept 14th 1930 to George and Eileen McCourt in the city of Faribault, Minnesota. She was the fourth child in a family of eight children.
Her dad moved the family around the country from job to job resulting in her being raised in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Oregon and Washington State. She played sports in school and was a cheerleader her Senior year. She graduated high school in 1948. She attended WSC for a short time, before transferring to finish her education at Kinman Business School in Spokane. Around 1949 she started her career at General Electric in Richland WA. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Lester S. Schilke. They built their dream home on the Columbia River and settled in for a very busy life raising 4 rambunctious kids. Her Children were her prized possession. She served in many of their activities such as Cub Scouts, Brownies, Girl Scouts, St. Pat's School board, and many more activities. She enjoyed many sports but truly excelled at golf. Because of her passion for the sport, she and her husband traveled the country and world golfing with friends. She won two Club Championships, and many more tournaments.
She is survived by her loving husband Lester, Son Steve Schilke, Daughter Jan Schilke Berg and husband Vern, Son John Schilke and wife Christy, Daughter Susi Schilke Keeth and husband Brent, 3 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren Jonathan, John, Katie, and Loren, Caleb, Katie and Chloe. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bud McCourt, Peg Moore, Mary McCourt, Pru McGrath, and Alan McCourt. Two of her siblings are still alive, Mike and Tom McCourt. Mom wants You all to know she is up in heaven organizing a wonderful party for all her family and friends, so lift a glass in her memory and celebrate right along.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 14, 2020
I had so many fun memories at the Schilke's. Jo was my extra mom! Loved her dearly. Remembering several scouting days. Including camping on the river right in her back yard. I know she is at peace and some day we will meet again. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.
Joan Moddrell
Friend
