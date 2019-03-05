Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANNE DILLE. View Sign

JOANNE DILLE JoAnne Dille passed into heaven on Saturday February 23. She was born in Palo Alto, CA on July 10, 1942 to Carmelo & Joesephine DiGrande who preceded her in death. Carmelo & Joesephine were born in Sicily, Italy. JoAnne graduated from Sequoia High School (class of 1960), Redwood City, CAand went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from San Francisco State University. She also earned a Master of Public Health Degree from the University Washington. She received credentials from California Community Colleges, American Nurses Association, National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, and was also recognized as an Honoree for the International Who's Who of Professional and Business Women. She served as President of the Richland, WA chapter of the Soroptimist and was a member of the Port Townsend,WASoroptimist. In her career, JoAnne was selected to be the Health and Human Services Director for the Hanford, Washington Nuclear Site where she developed health and safety programs for several hundred employees. After a move to Houston, Texas JoAnne was awarded the job of Health and Human Services Director for the Memorial Sisters of Charity Health Care System, one of the largest in Houston. Upon returning to Washington, JoAnne won the position of Health and Human services director for Clallam County stationed in Port Angeles, WA. JoAnne is survived by her husband Dennis Dille, brother Sal DiGrande (Louise), sister Maria Taylor (Terry), daughter Kristen Long (Deonne), son David Hein, stepson Evan Dille (Rachel), stepdaughter Elisa (Dille) Macfadyen, Wendy (Dille) Matson (Scott) and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. JoAnne was a very compassionate, caring person always thinking of others before herself. A Memorial service for JoAnne will be held at the St Mary's Church on March 22.

JOANNE DILLE JoAnne Dille passed into heaven on Saturday February 23. She was born in Palo Alto, CA on July 10, 1942 to Carmelo & Joesephine DiGrande who preceded her in death. Carmelo & Joesephine were born in Sicily, Italy. JoAnne graduated from Sequoia High School (class of 1960), Redwood City, CAand went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from San Francisco State University. She also earned a Master of Public Health Degree from the University Washington. She received credentials from California Community Colleges, American Nurses Association, National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, and was also recognized as an Honoree for the International Who's Who of Professional and Business Women. She served as President of the Richland, WA chapter of the Soroptimist and was a member of the Port Townsend,WASoroptimist. In her career, JoAnne was selected to be the Health and Human Services Director for the Hanford, Washington Nuclear Site where she developed health and safety programs for several hundred employees. After a move to Houston, Texas JoAnne was awarded the job of Health and Human Services Director for the Memorial Sisters of Charity Health Care System, one of the largest in Houston. Upon returning to Washington, JoAnne won the position of Health and Human services director for Clallam County stationed in Port Angeles, WA. JoAnne is survived by her husband Dennis Dille, brother Sal DiGrande (Louise), sister Maria Taylor (Terry), daughter Kristen Long (Deonne), son David Hein, stepson Evan Dille (Rachel), stepdaughter Elisa (Dille) Macfadyen, Wendy (Dille) Matson (Scott) and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. JoAnne was a very compassionate, caring person always thinking of others before herself. A Memorial service for JoAnne will be held at the St Mary's Church on March 22. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close