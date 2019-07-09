JOANNE KILLAND Einan's at Sunset Tri-City resident Joanne Killand, 88, was born in the mid-west to Emily and Bernard Jerman at the beginning of the Great Depression and passed away on July 7th, 2019. She lived her early years in the mid- west, moving to Richland in the late 1940's. She attended Columbia High School in Richland. She married her high school sweetheart, Wayne, in Richland in the early 1950's. Joanne worked for the Richland School District and later worked on the Hanford Site, retiring in the late 1980s. She volunteered at her church as a Sunday School teacher, church librarian, and church council member. Joanne enjoyed traveling (visiting all fifty states), cross stitching, and playing bridge with the same lady's group for over fifty years. She volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother and visiting nursing homes. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, parents, one sister and one brother. She is survived by her children - Bruce (wife Tommye), Lori, and Brian (wife Kathy); five grandchildren and their spouses, and eight great-grandchildren, along with numerous extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset in the Chapel. A family graveside service will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Richland Lutheran church. Donations may be made to Richland Lutheran Church's Good New Media Ministry or the Tri-City Chaplaincy's Hospice program. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 9, 2019