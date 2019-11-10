Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANNE LEE ACKERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOANNE LEE ACKERMAN Joanne Lee Ackerman passed away peacefully at age 78 on October 1, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She grew up in Endicott, Washington, married Richard Ackerman and they moved to Richland, Washington in 1966. They raised three children, Henry, Holly and Kami. She remained a resident of Richland until 1984 at which time she moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Joanne was an energetic free spirit who loved to be around friends. She was a Master Gardener, tennis and pickleball aficionado! Throughout her early years you could find her hiking, biking and boating throughout the great USA. She recently met the love of her life, a 6 lb. Papillon dog named Casey who was her constant companion in the later years of her life. She had numerous friends from various clubs and sporting endeavors who shared fun and entertaining stories that will be remembered for many years to come. Joanne was preceded in death by her mother and father Una Mae and Calvin Weeks, brother John Weeks and children Henry and Kami. She is survived by her sister Janice Enos of Colfax, Washington, daughter Holly Garrett, Son-In-law Daniel Garrett, two grandchildren Tyler and Karly Garrett of Phoenix, Arizona and her former husband Richard Ackerman of Richland, Washington. She was honored at a Celebration of Life on October 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She will be buried next to her two children in a private ceremony at Sunset Gardens Cemetery, Richland Washington and a scattering of her taken to the San Juan Islands where she frequently boated with longtime friend Winston Little. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

