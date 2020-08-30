JOE HATZENBUEHLER On Friday August 21, 2020, Joe Hatzenbuehler, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 63. Joe was born on January 4, 1957 in Wyandotte MI. He moved to Pasco WA in 1994 and married the love of his life, Rhonda. Joe was always quick witted, he had a giving and loving heart, and always had a terrific mischievous smile. Joe had a passion for the outdoors, fishing, woodworking, corvettes, family campfires and music. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and mother Billie. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, his two sons Dean and Travis and wife Carrie, his grandchildren Preston, Hugo, and Chase; and great grandchild Brinley, his step daughter Diane and grandchild Braxton; his sisters, Jenine and husband Bob; his sister Jewell and husband Lynn, and his sister Jan and husband Ron. Also many nieces and nephews. Due to covid-19 there will be a small private memorial service held on September 6th 2020. Joe will always be remembered for his love of life and helping others. He will be so deeply missed by his friends and family.



