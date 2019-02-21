Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN A. GREER. View Sign

JOHN A GREER John A Greer passed away on January 4, 2019, due to a fast onset of Lung Cancer. John was born on March 21, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Greer and Vera Greer Jakin. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, sometime after serving our country he joined the sprinkler fitters. When the work slowed down, he cleared into Local 598 as a pipefitter. He worked commercial and industrial jobs, mostly in the northwest. He last worked at Hanford on the Vitrification Plant. John will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of a good joke. John is survived by a sister Sue Sikes, and brother James Greer, with many cousins, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. Donations can be made to the or to The s or Hospice. There will be a Celebration of Life later this spring.

JOHN A GREER John A Greer passed away on January 4, 2019, due to a fast onset of Lung Cancer. John was born on March 21, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Greer and Vera Greer Jakin. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, sometime after serving our country he joined the sprinkler fitters. When the work slowed down, he cleared into Local 598 as a pipefitter. He worked commercial and industrial jobs, mostly in the northwest. He last worked at Hanford on the Vitrification Plant. John will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of a good joke. John is survived by a sister Sue Sikes, and brother James Greer, with many cousins, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. Donations can be made to the or to The s or Hospice. There will be a Celebration of Life later this spring. Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 21, 2019

