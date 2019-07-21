Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ALAN PIERCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN ALAN PIERCE JOHN ALAN PIERCE, 69, of Richland, passed away July 9, 2019 John was born in Richland on October 6, 1949 to John R and Genevieve Sweeney Pierce. He was raised in Richland, graduated from Columbia High in 1967 and completed 2 years at CBC. He worked for Pacific Log Scaling and Grading Bureau for 38 years as a log scaler, working in Washington, Canada and Alaska and retired in 2012. John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Worley Pierce. They reconnected at their 20th class reunion and instantly fell in love. After living in Morton, Glenoma and Hoquiam, they moved back to Richland to retire. John enjoyed spending his time golfing, bowling, cards and traveling. The family spent every summer at Cannon Beach and along Oregon Coast. John is survived by his wife, Nancy, Richland, sisters Nancy Akers, Seattle, JoAnn Borden (Glenn) Spokane, Brother-In-Law Ron Worley (Jeannie). Children: Melisa, Sean and Michelle Pierce. Step-children Elizabeth Spillman (Tony) and Lindsey Wylde (Rebecca), Like a daughter, Anna Rhodes. Grand-children: Nicole Buckley (Rory), Amanda Wallet (Alex), Scott Donley (Kaycee), Sarah Donley, Jordan Farrare, Amber Gaines, Kylee Yearsley, Dakota, Charles, Yvaine, and Netta Dilks. Seven Great Grandchildren. John will forever be remembered for his jokes, his infectious laugh will always fill our hearts with joy and his personality filled us with laughter. All that knew John were touched by his big heart and enormous teddy bear hugs. We will carry him with us forever and his love for us will never be forgotten. His Memorial service will be held on August 3, 2019 at 2pm at Columbia Community Church, 150 Gage Blvd. Richland, WA

JOHN ALAN PIERCE JOHN ALAN PIERCE, 69, of Richland, passed away July 9, 2019 John was born in Richland on October 6, 1949 to John R and Genevieve Sweeney Pierce. He was raised in Richland, graduated from Columbia High in 1967 and completed 2 years at CBC. He worked for Pacific Log Scaling and Grading Bureau for 38 years as a log scaler, working in Washington, Canada and Alaska and retired in 2012. John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Worley Pierce. They reconnected at their 20th class reunion and instantly fell in love. After living in Morton, Glenoma and Hoquiam, they moved back to Richland to retire. John enjoyed spending his time golfing, bowling, cards and traveling. The family spent every summer at Cannon Beach and along Oregon Coast. John is survived by his wife, Nancy, Richland, sisters Nancy Akers, Seattle, JoAnn Borden (Glenn) Spokane, Brother-In-Law Ron Worley (Jeannie). Children: Melisa, Sean and Michelle Pierce. Step-children Elizabeth Spillman (Tony) and Lindsey Wylde (Rebecca), Like a daughter, Anna Rhodes. Grand-children: Nicole Buckley (Rory), Amanda Wallet (Alex), Scott Donley (Kaycee), Sarah Donley, Jordan Farrare, Amber Gaines, Kylee Yearsley, Dakota, Charles, Yvaine, and Netta Dilks. Seven Great Grandchildren. John will forever be remembered for his jokes, his infectious laugh will always fill our hearts with joy and his personality filled us with laughter. All that knew John were touched by his big heart and enormous teddy bear hugs. We will carry him with us forever and his love for us will never be forgotten. His Memorial service will be held on August 3, 2019 at 2pm at Columbia Community Church, 150 Gage Blvd. Richland, WA Published in Tri-City Herald on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close