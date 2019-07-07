JOHN ANTHONY POWERS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home John Anthony Powers born on February 27, 1951 to Verna Marie Powers and Elmer W. Powers, passed away at home on June 2, 2019. The acts of diagnosing, repairing, and learning about automobiles were his passion. On October 16, 1982 John married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Powers. Together they raised a beautiful family and lived an adventurous life. John is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Powers and survived by their son James Powers, daughter Jennifer Wang, grandchildren Jacob Corbin, Kirsten Boyle, siblings, and their families: Barbara Damon-Freiberg, Michael J. Powers, Jim Powers, Joe Powers, Margo Faris, Grace Cassidy, Abel Lopez, Marti Villanueva, Gilbert Lopez, Cruz Lopez, Sixto Lopez Jr, Jesse Lopez, Carmen Cavazos. He is laid to rest next to his wife at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 7, 2019