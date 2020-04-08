Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Burke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN DOUGLAS BURKE John Douglas Burke (Doug) passed away on April 4 from respiratory failure. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Doug had a winning personality, which made people want to spend time with him. He was a great conversationalist and made people laugh and feel important. He led a vigorous and active life until becoming disabled from a mysterious spinal event in 2007. Despite his disability, Doug was a positive, upbeat person, often saying, "You know, I'm just a happy guy." Doug attended elementary, middle, and high school in Richland, WA, graduating in 1956. In 1957, Doug and Yvonne, his high school sweetheart, married and moved to Seattle. Doug worked for the Washington State Patrol, first as a license examiner and then a radio operator, while a full-time student at the University of Washington. He graduated with a BA in History and Education and continued his studies for two years as a graduate student in the UW History Department. After teaching for one year at a middle school, Doug spent the rest of his career at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. He loved teaching and was greatly loved by his colleagues and students. He taught social studies at Nathan Hale, as well as English literature, economics, geography, psychology, sociology, and women's studies. He was honored twice with Teacher of the Year awards, once at Whitman College where he was nominated by the most students that year as their most influential teacher, and again from the UW History Department. In 1988, Doug and Yvonne traveled to France, England, Wales, and Ireland, and Doug retired from teaching"the best job I ever had"in 1992. The whole family spent many years camping and hiking in the Cascades, along the Oregon coast, and in the Tetons, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Park. At 40, Doug and Yvonne took up skiing and spent years at Stevens Pass, skiing, snowmobiling, and working in the lodge. With their kids all in college or working, Doug and Yvonne took sailing lessons in Seattle, sold their home in Edmonds, and bought an ocean-going 50-ft. wooden sailboat. They moored near Gasworks Park in Seattle and started a whole series of adventures, including sailing to Alaska along the Inland Passage in 1993, buddy-boating with new friends Linda Lee and Earl Gruer along the way, flying above Sitka on a seaplane, and visiting beautiful harbors and small towns along the way. They spent May through October on their boat, sailingto beautiful points from Olympia to the San Juan Islands and Canadian Gulf Islands. In 1994, Doug built a second home at Lake Wenatchee near two of his brothers as he and Yvonne began spending more time in the Cascades. They also started spending winters in Tucson in their fifth-wheel trailer. For several years they began their trip to Tucson by traveling across the country to New Hampshire to visit their daughter and her young family, and then taking the long way back around to Arizona. In 2006, Doug and Yvonne sold their home at Lake Wenatchee and returned permanently to the Tri-Cities to be close to old friends, Doug's brother, Greg, Yvonne's sister Mary Lou, and their son, Mike. We wish to thank the many doctors and nurses who treated Doug with great kindness and compassion, especially Home Health Nurse Kathleen Mierzwa, Shanna Deranleau and DioCel Munoz (Visiting Angels), Dr. David Jones and his very capable and caring staff, and Dr. Francis Fleming, surgeon, Kadlec Medical Center. Doug is survived by his wife of 62+ years, Yvonne, their three children: Scott (Julie), Mike (ShoVonne), and Kelly (Mark Bevis), eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Doug is also survived by his brothers, Greg (Mary) and Dwight (Janie) Burke, sister-in-law Joanne Burke whose husband and Doug's brother, Doyle, died in 2009, and five nieces and nephews.

