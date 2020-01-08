Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN CHARLES WEISZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN CHARLES WEISZ John Weisz, 54, was born in Pasco, WA, to Don and Willetta (Willi) Weisz on September 3, 1965. John passed away unexpectedly at his home in Richland on December 27. John was born and raised in Pasco, graduating from Pasco High School in 1984. He grew up in a large family and was a true outdoorsman from the very beginning. Together, John and his now ex-wife Kathryn had four children, raising them with the same family values and appreciation of the outdoors imparted into him. These guiding principles created a lifetime of memories fishing their secret spots, camping, hunting, and an array of water sports. John always knew he could bring his family together by whipping up his famous shrimp fettuccini and sautéed mushrooms. Throughout his life, John was known for being kind, gentle, and soft spoken. That didn't stop his competitive nature though. He was a fierce salesman and accomplished professional, building a career selling everything from restaurant supplies to ambulances. John also fished competitively, being no stranger to the Columbia River Walleye Circuit. He brought home prizes and trophies on several occasions. John had recently began, and really enjoyed, being a referee for local baseball and basketball teams. He was never one to shy away from a well-wagered game of basketball or ping pong, and he always looked forward to family gatherings with hours of card playing, story telling, and laughter. Above all else, John was caring. He loved his family deeply and was quick to make friends. His generosity knew no bounds and even when he had nothing to give, he'd hand you the shirt off his back without hesitation. His gentle soul was apparent by the mutual admiration of his furry friends. He had a special connection with his dog April, cat Hemi, and a number of squirrel 'pets' that would eat right out of his hand, sitting in his lap. John's family and friends are deeply saddened by his sudden departure. Though he was taken from us far too soon, John was in a good place. He was happy, blessed, and loved. He had built a life with Ramona (Mo) Vannice-Pemberton, whom he'd known since childhood. They made and shared many lasting memories during their time together. His quick wit and handsome smirk of a smile will be missed, but there is comfort in the belief that he is with his mom now and watching over us. When we call out for you, John, and you don't answer, we'll smile knowing that you've 'gone fishin'. He is survived by his father Don, sister Terri Kutrowski, four children; Tanner (Alysia), Jessica (Sean) Sommerville, Dalton (Rachael Osiel), and Kendall (Austin) Strickland, brother Joe Wright, six grandchildren, his childrens' mother Kathryn, numerous family and special friends and last, but not least, his significant other (and taller half) Ramona (Mo). We will all love and remember John always with a special place in our hearts! A celebration of Life for John will be on January 11, 2020, at the American Legion post 34, in Pasco, from 11am-3pm. All are welcome to come and share your stories and memories to celebrate John.

