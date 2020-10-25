John Edgerton Ballou

August 24, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - John Edgerton Ballou died on August 24, 2020 in Kennewick, Washington at the age of 94. He was born in King Hill, Idaho and lived in Richland, Washington for 64 years. He served in the Marines during the WWII occupation of Japan, and retired from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as a senior research scientist. He was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Mollie Ballou, brother William Ballou, sisters Margaret Reid and Katherine Ladd, and infant sons Timothy and Thomas Ballou. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Muriel Ballou, daughters Lisa Ballou and Rebecca (Roger) Kohlhas, sons Harold (Barbie) Ballou and Richard (Lisa) Ballou, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his brother Clinton Ballou. Dad was a humble and loving man, who dedicated his life to serving others and did not want to receive accolades for his accomplishments. All he would want us to say, is that he loved his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of CUP Church. Private graveside services were held at Einan's Sunset Gardens on August 31, 2020.





