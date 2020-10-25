1/1
John Edgerton Ballou
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edgerton Ballou
August 24, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - John Edgerton Ballou died on August 24, 2020 in Kennewick, Washington at the age of 94. He was born in King Hill, Idaho and lived in Richland, Washington for 64 years. He served in the Marines during the WWII occupation of Japan, and retired from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as a senior research scientist. He was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Mollie Ballou, brother William Ballou, sisters Margaret Reid and Katherine Ladd, and infant sons Timothy and Thomas Ballou. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Muriel Ballou, daughters Lisa Ballou and Rebecca (Roger) Kohlhas, sons Harold (Barbie) Ballou and Richard (Lisa) Ballou, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his brother Clinton Ballou. Dad was a humble and loving man, who dedicated his life to serving others and did not want to receive accolades for his accomplishments. All he would want us to say, is that he loved his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of CUP Church. Private graveside services were held at Einan's Sunset Gardens on August 31, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Einan's Funeral Home, Inc.
915 By-Pass Highway
Richland, WA 99352
(509) 943-1114
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved