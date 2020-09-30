John Engstrom
November 3, 1936 - September 21, 2020
Pasco, Washington - John W. Engstrom, age 83, went to sleep in Jesus on September 21, 2020 after a short illness due to a fall. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden on November 3, 1936 to Reuben and Ruth Engstrom. They returned to the US when John was 18 months old. His childhood saw many moves around the country, Chicago, New York City, Portland, OR and Seattle, WA. He graduated from Auburn Academy, Auburn, WA and continued his education at Walla Walla College where he met Ardelle Johnson. They married April 1960, in San Jose, CA, following the completion of his studies in mechanical engineering. His career in engineering began at Westinghouse Electric Corp., Marine Systems Unit, Sunnyvale, CA, where he worked on Cold War defense projects including submarines. In 1973, he continued with Westinghouse Hanford, Richland, WA, where projects he worked on included the FFTF, nuclear batteries for space travel and more, retiring in 1998.
John was devoted to his family as husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was known to family and friends as an avid backpacker, hiker, mountain climber and bicyclist. Some of his greatest feats include climbing all the tall peaks in the northwest, including several summits on Mt. Rainier, and riding in bicycle time trials past the age of 70. John was an active member of the Pasco Riverview Seventh-day Adventist Church, and volunteered at Pasco Riverview's Community Services Food Bank until the age of 80.
Left to honor John are his wife, Ardelle; children, Celeste, Heather (Clayton), and Brent; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert (Noreen) Engstrom.
Memorials may be made to Community Services Food Bank, PO Box 2070, Pasco, WA 99301.
