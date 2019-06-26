Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN EVERETT MOFFITT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN EVERETT MOFFITT John Everett Moffitt, 85, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, May 7, 2019 at Prestige Care, Richland, Wa. Born in Lakeview, Oregon on Dec. 10, 1933. He was the son of the late John D. Moffitt and Bernice Smith Moffitt. John taught metal shop for 26 years at Pasco High School and retired in 1989. He served 3 years active duty with US Army in the 82nd and 101st Airborne as a paratrooper. He also, served 23 years in the Army Reserves and retired as a Lt. Colonel. John was married to Donna Holloway, Lakeview, Oregon, and had 2 children: Rebecca and Jack Monte Moffitt. He later married Shirley Mooneyham from Corbin, Ky. They were married 30 years. John is survived by his wife, Shirley Moffitt, daughter Rebecca Moffitt Roberts and husband Robert; son Jack Monte Moffitt and wife Lovie; sister Susan Moffitt Peterson and husband Fred. He had 3 grandchildren: Byron Roberts, Derek Roberts and Paul (Alex) Moffitt. He also had 2 great grandchildren: Matt and Hailey Moffitt. John is also survived by 4 beloved nieces: Cindy Peterson Taylor, Judy Petersen Hickey, Christy Peterson Dalton and Melinda Peterson. John loved a good laugh, his country, family and friends. He will be missed very much. A special thank you to Health Care Solution, VA at Walla Walla, Kadec, Prestige Care and Dr. Farrow for the loving care they gave to John, No services are planned.

JOHN EVERETT MOFFITT John Everett Moffitt, 85, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, May 7, 2019 at Prestige Care, Richland, Wa. Born in Lakeview, Oregon on Dec. 10, 1933. He was the son of the late John D. Moffitt and Bernice Smith Moffitt. John taught metal shop for 26 years at Pasco High School and retired in 1989. He served 3 years active duty with US Army in the 82nd and 101st Airborne as a paratrooper. He also, served 23 years in the Army Reserves and retired as a Lt. Colonel. John was married to Donna Holloway, Lakeview, Oregon, and had 2 children: Rebecca and Jack Monte Moffitt. He later married Shirley Mooneyham from Corbin, Ky. They were married 30 years. John is survived by his wife, Shirley Moffitt, daughter Rebecca Moffitt Roberts and husband Robert; son Jack Monte Moffitt and wife Lovie; sister Susan Moffitt Peterson and husband Fred. He had 3 grandchildren: Byron Roberts, Derek Roberts and Paul (Alex) Moffitt. He also had 2 great grandchildren: Matt and Hailey Moffitt. John is also survived by 4 beloved nieces: Cindy Peterson Taylor, Judy Petersen Hickey, Christy Peterson Dalton and Melinda Peterson. John loved a good laugh, his country, family and friends. He will be missed very much. A special thank you to Health Care Solution, VA at Walla Walla, Kadec, Prestige Care and Dr. Farrow for the loving care they gave to John, No services are planned. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 26, 2019

