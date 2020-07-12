1/1
John Forsberg
JOHN IVAR FORSBERG Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick John Ivar Forsberg died July 7, 2020 in Chaplaincy Hospice House at the age of 85. He was born August 19, 1934 in Saint Charles, Illinois to Ivar and Lilly Forsberg. He moved to Richland, WA in 1954 with his wife Estelle Fae Mielke from Aurora, Illinois where they met, and retired from the Hanford Project in 1997. He is survived by his wife Estelle, sister Judy (Gary) Garde, son Steven (Carmen), daughter Pamela (Bob) Kitchen, and grandchildren Kristi, Joshua, and Danielle. John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sylvia, and son Kenneth. John wrote: "I don't want any funeral service or an obituarymy family and friends already know what I did while I was living." Please share memoriesat Hillcrestfunerals.com. Donations may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
