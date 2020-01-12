Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN FRANCIS "JOCKO" DAY. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN JOCKO FRANCIS DAY Einan's at Sunset John "Jocko" Francis Day passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 63 from heart infection at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA with his children by his side. Jocko was raised in Richland, WA and was a life- long Tri-City resident. During his childhood years, he was an avid Boy Scout and altar boy at Christ the King Church. As a child, he enjoyed annual summer vacations to the family cabin at Spirit Lake, ID, where he and his sisters spent hours out on the rowboat. He also loved spending time on his dad's diesel driven paddle wheel boat, "The Snake River Kate," which was built in Benton City, WA. His skills and passion for automobile mechanics became apparent the early age of 14 when he got his first car; a '57 Chevy, named "The Green Bomb," which he completely stripped down and rebuilt. He was a complete mechanical whiz who thrived on applying his mechanical knowledge to help others, day or night. He was a successful business owner of Performance Plus Auto Repair and worked at a variety of other locations fulfilling his passion. He was a very social man who loved interacting with everyone. He enjoyed NA campouts, conventions, quality family time, and visiting with nearly everyone he came into contact with. He also loved reading, boating, Harley Davidson bikes, and beautiful women. His timeless acts of kindness let everyone know life certainly has its struggles and challenges, but all positive changes come one day at a time. His heart was always overflowing with love for all who came to know him. He is survived by his daughters, Lindsey and Kimberly, and son, John. He is also survived by his granddaughters, StevieLynn and Audrey, sister and husband, Nora Day Lake and James Lake, and sidekick Molly. He is preceded in death by parents, John Thomas Day and Frances Eileen Moran Day. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 18th at 2:00 pm at Einan's Sunset Event Center, Richland, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to local bike charities and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) related needs. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

