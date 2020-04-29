Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN HALL John Leonard Hall, 69, of Kennewick, Washington, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on April 5, 2020. He passed on to Heaven as a result of complications resulting from contracting the COVID -19 virus. John was born in Pasco, Washington on March 28, 1951 along with his twin brother Larry. The two were constant companions and spent their lives together, surrounded by family in a Hall community filled with Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, all living a few hundred feet from one another in Kennewick. He graduated with an Associate Arts & Sciences degree from Columbia Basin College. John had a wonderful laugh when something tickled him. John primarily spent his work years as a CNA caring for those most in need. He loved people and always enjoyed a good conversation with a friend or relative, including his sister Jeanne or his cousins Sara and Beth. John was a dedicated Christ follower and knew his Bible. He enjoyed long walks for exercise, but he also enjoyed investing some time in a great movie; his favorites were action and adventure movies with some of his favorite actors. He especially liked DVD movies so he could avoid the constant interruption of commercials. John is preceded in death by his father Fred Hall (2000), his mother Jean Hall (2017) and his faithful twin brother Larry (2017), who was truly his best friend. John is survived by his sister Jeanne Sutten (Hall) and his cousins Beth La Rosa and Sara Jansen, along with a multitude of other friends and family.

JOHN HALL John Leonard Hall, 69, of Kennewick, Washington, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on April 5, 2020. He passed on to Heaven as a result of complications resulting from contracting the COVID -19 virus. John was born in Pasco, Washington on March 28, 1951 along with his twin brother Larry. The two were constant companions and spent their lives together, surrounded by family in a Hall community filled with Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, all living a few hundred feet from one another in Kennewick. He graduated with an Associate Arts & Sciences degree from Columbia Basin College. John had a wonderful laugh when something tickled him. John primarily spent his work years as a CNA caring for those most in need. He loved people and always enjoyed a good conversation with a friend or relative, including his sister Jeanne or his cousins Sara and Beth. John was a dedicated Christ follower and knew his Bible. He enjoyed long walks for exercise, but he also enjoyed investing some time in a great movie; his favorites were action and adventure movies with some of his favorite actors. He especially liked DVD movies so he could avoid the constant interruption of commercials. John is preceded in death by his father Fred Hall (2000), his mother Jean Hall (2017) and his faithful twin brother Larry (2017), who was truly his best friend. John is survived by his sister Jeanne Sutten (Hall) and his cousins Beth La Rosa and Sara Jansen, along with a multitude of other friends and family. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 29, 2020

