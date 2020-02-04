Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HASKELL LAMBERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN HASKELL LAMBERT John Haskell Lambert, age 83, passed away at home on January 27. He was a long-time resident of West Richland, WA. As a youngster, John helped his parents, Haskell and Sallie (Cazort) Lambert of Glenwood, Arkansas start the Glenwood Dairy and helped grow the family business. Immediately after graduating high school John joined the Air Force and was trained to be a Russian Translator. He was so proficient in that role that as Russian pilots spoke over the radio he interpreted to English as fast as they said it. After leaving the Air Force he joined the Pipefitters trade and moved to Denver, CO. In Denver he was instrumental in the construction of the Martin Marietta plant in the early 1960s. That company merged with Lockheed and is currently Lockheed Martin. Later on he took a leadership role with the Pipefitters in the construction of Colorado's only nuclear power plant. In the early 1970s he moved to the Tri-City area of Washington State. There he worked as a pipefitter at Hanford Nuclear reservation site until his retirement. He also purchased some acreage and started what would become a peach orchard. Not being content to sit and bird-watch his way through retirement, he trained in water backflow prevention and started a company to install systems for customers in the area. He was predeceased by his wife Agnes. Surviving family includes his sister Sarah Harkins of Muskogee OK, brother Bill Lambert of Glenwood AR, children John Lambert Jr. and Stephanie Smith of Denver CO, Susan Downey of Austin TX, and Melissa Renz, of Edmonds WA, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and long-time friends. The family is forever grateful and indebted to Jodi DeCola for the care, assistance, and friendship she provided to John in his last years while taking care of her own family.

