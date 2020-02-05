Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Henry Jones January 24, 2020, John Henry Jones passed peacefully holding Alice's' hand, after a valiant 5-year battle with mesothelioma. John was born June 19,1930 in Drue, Mississippi to Harvey and Nola Jones. He was the oldest of 11 children. At age 17 he proudly joined the U.S. Army. After 1947, when the Army and Air Force became two branches, he chose the Air Force and stayed until 1954. While in the Air Force he met and married the girl of his dreams, Alice Gadd. They made their first home in Blaine, WA and started Blaine Electric. In 1961 they made a new home with their 4 kids in the Tri-Cities. John worked as an electrician, for Pasco Electric and then Empire Electric. In 1968 he decided to follow his own path and opened Inland Appliance Parts in Kennewick. Outgrowing that space, they moved into a new larger building expanding the business that became Jones Supply/Total Service. In 1975 a branch of the business opened in Clarkston, WA, operated by son Jeff. John worked tirelessly at the business he loved for years. He loved his business and the opportunity it gave him to help people. He enjoyed meeting and sharing his vast knowledge with anyone that came through the door. He had the gift of seeing what needed to be fixed and the ability to do so. He was a proud member of the and American Legion. John is survived by the love of his life Alice, with whom he just celebrated their 68th anniversary on January 18th. His children; daughter Debby Stamate (Tom), son Jeff (Susie), daughter Juli Massingale (Bob), son John Charles (Karen). Grandchildren; Jeremy Montgomery (Jessica), Shelly Martin (Ryan), Matthew Massingale (Jessi). Great grandchildren; Sarah, Avery, Dawson, McKennah, Eli and Grey. Brothers Willis, John David, Harvey and Paul, sisters Wilma, Janie and Ruby. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Nola; sisters Mary Magdalean, Mertlean and Ruthie. An informal Celebration of John's Life will be held on June 19th in honor of his 90th birthday, location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to one of the following; a ; Kennewick Post 5785 or Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick.

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

