JOHN RICHARD HONEKAMP John Richard Honekamp passed away peacefully at his Richland, WA home on Monday, May 11, 2020 from heart failure, while being cared for by his loving wife Jean. He was born on October 3, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Richard Honekamp and Marie (Brinker) Honekamp. He graduated from Purcell High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and while at the University of Dayton John met a young nursing student named Jean, and after three years and many letters they were married. John continued his studies at the University of Dayton and Iowa State University earning a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering in 1960. While at Iowa State they welcomed their first child, Jeffrey Honekamp, with Julie Honekamp, Susan Weiner, and Chris Honekamp joining the family in Schenectady, NY. John's career included 37 years in design, development, construction, testing, and operation of nuclear power plants. He started with GE on the naval nuclear program, enjoyed his colleagues at R. L. Ferguson and Associates, and retired from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory helping the former Societ Union recover from the Chernobyl accident. John was a passionate boater and volunteer. He volunteered by tutoring at the Carver Community Center (NY) and gave of his time to the YMCA Indian Guides, Boy Scouts, Tri-Cities Food Bank, and his favorite The Coast Guard Auxillary which combined both of his passions. John enjoyed traveling and piloting the Harmony and Last Hurrah to destinations near and far including the Inside Passage to Glacier Bay Alaska and the Bahamas. Over the years John visited most of the globe's continents and seas including places as remote as Tibet and Antarctica. John is survived by his wife of 62 years Jean; his four children Jeff (Dawn) Honekamp of Tomball Texas, Julie Honekamp (Steve Christilaw) of Spokane, Washington, Susan (Paul) Weiner of Augusta, South Carolina and Chris Honekamp of Spokane, Washington; his six grandsons James (Madonna) Honekamp, Jacob Honekamp, Brian (Tyla) Honekamp, Scott Weiner, Gordy Dhatt III and Chris (Maegan) Dhatt; his seven great-grandchildren, Kennadi and Taylore' Alent, Declan Dhatt, Katrina and Myka Honekamp, and Alaric and Ryker Honekamp. John is also survived by his brother Curt, sister Bitsy and her husband Peter Vanderputten and preceded in death by his elder sister Antoinette "Toni" Honekamp. John will be laid to rest by his immediate family at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland on May 16. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Tri-Cities Food Bank 420 W Deschutes Kennewick, WA 99336 www.tri-citiesfoodbanks.org 509-582-0411 or the Alzheimer's Association alz.org 800-272-3900. You are invited to express your thoughts and memories in the online guest book at https://www.sunsetgardenstricities.com/obituaries/
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 14, 2020.