Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN IRVIN LUND. View Sign

JOHN IRVIN LUND John Irvin Lund passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on February 1, 2019. He fought cancer courageously while maintaining a sense of humor. John was born on March 21, 1954 on Fort Lewis Army Base to John and Bonnie Lund. Growing up in a military family, John lived in many places across the United States and abroad in Okinawa and Germany. While some children may resent the constant moves, this experience shaped John and developed his strong devotion to family. He was a great brother to his sisters, and he took every opportunity to tease and pick on them, as well. John graduated from Hug High School in Reno, Nevada in 1972. In 1974, he moved from Reno to the Wapato area and worked at the White Swan Lumber Mill. In 1990, he began working at Hanford and remained there until his passing. Through his work, he developed many lifelong friends. Family and friends were important to him and he was a constant presence at all family functions. John was a unique man. He lived his life on his own terms, and had his own sense of style. John had a wicked sense of humor, with the best jokes being the most inappropriate. He always loved sharing a good story and getting a rise out of people. John loved cars and motorcycles. He had many hobbies including building model cars, listening to a wide range of music, hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bonnie Lund and sister Sandy Wollam. John is survived by his sister, Kathy (Patrick) Christopher; nieces and nephews Candace (Pieter) Gratama, Tawnya Long, Travis (Lindsey) Christopher, Nicole Christopher; and great nieces and nephews Brittany, Tori, Spencer, Sydney, Nicolaas, and Halle. A celebration of life will be held at Single Hill Brewing in Yakima on March 16 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Please bring your favorite story of John to share.

JOHN IRVIN LUND John Irvin Lund passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on February 1, 2019. He fought cancer courageously while maintaining a sense of humor. John was born on March 21, 1954 on Fort Lewis Army Base to John and Bonnie Lund. Growing up in a military family, John lived in many places across the United States and abroad in Okinawa and Germany. While some children may resent the constant moves, this experience shaped John and developed his strong devotion to family. He was a great brother to his sisters, and he took every opportunity to tease and pick on them, as well. John graduated from Hug High School in Reno, Nevada in 1972. In 1974, he moved from Reno to the Wapato area and worked at the White Swan Lumber Mill. In 1990, he began working at Hanford and remained there until his passing. Through his work, he developed many lifelong friends. Family and friends were important to him and he was a constant presence at all family functions. John was a unique man. He lived his life on his own terms, and had his own sense of style. John had a wicked sense of humor, with the best jokes being the most inappropriate. He always loved sharing a good story and getting a rise out of people. John loved cars and motorcycles. He had many hobbies including building model cars, listening to a wide range of music, hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bonnie Lund and sister Sandy Wollam. John is survived by his sister, Kathy (Patrick) Christopher; nieces and nephews Candace (Pieter) Gratama, Tawnya Long, Travis (Lindsey) Christopher, Nicole Christopher; and great nieces and nephews Brittany, Tori, Spencer, Sydney, Nicolaas, and Halle. A celebration of life will be held at Single Hill Brewing in Yakima on March 16 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Please bring your favorite story of John to share. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close