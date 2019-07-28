JOHN J. PELTIER JR. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home John was called home by his Lord on July 3, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Los Angeles, California on October 26, 1927. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Senior Electrical, Senior Substation Operator with Bonneville Power for 21 years. He also worked for Southern California Edison for 22.5 years. He was preceded in death by his father, John Sr. and mother, Martha; late wives, Katherine and Mary. Survivors daughter, Sherri Rockhold (Gary) of Redmond, Oregon and sons, Joshua and Christoffer. Step-daughter, Lisa Johnson (Mike) and sons, Richard and Brandon of Pasco. Adrienne Ham (Don) of Pasco (whom he called his daughter). Services will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 South Union Kennewick, Washington, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM with burial service at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Fellowship to follow at Mueller's. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 28, 2019