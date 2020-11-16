John Joseph (Papa Joe) Dawson

August 30, 1937 - November 2, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - John "Papa Joe" Dawson went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Joe was born in Prescott, Arizona on August 30, 1937 to John and Helen Dawson. He was one of four siblings.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and became a corpsman. He then went on to become an iron worker with much of the time spent at the Hanford site as a steward. For fourteen years, he held a second job at Burlington Northern Railroad as perishable foreman, working nights.

In 1965 he met the love of his life, Joyce, and they were married April 21, 1967. Together they had three sons, Craig, Jeff, and Jason. They raised their family in Kennewick, WA.

Joe was a hard worker and after he retired twenty-two years ago, he continued to keep busy. His real love was for birds; starting at an early age with pigeons, but later doves and pheasants. He was a collector of fish, canoes, clocks, fountains and he built and refurbished antiques.

Joe left an impression on all who met him. He loved spending time with his grandkids, coaching baseball and helping others. He and Joyce were always on the go, enjoying life to it's fullest, always waiting for Friday and Saturday so he could go yard selling.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, sons Craig (Jennette), Jeff, and Jason; seven grandkids, CJ, Alycia, Derrick, Jordan, Garrett, Landon and Cayden; three siblings Albert (Vicky), Barbara (Fred) Giberson, and Mary Ann Sharp.

Joe will be extremely missed by his family and all who knew him. He was very loved and cherished. "See you on the other side, Pilgrim." The family will be holding a private service.

"We're all travelers in this world from the sweet grass to the packing house. Birth 'til death we travel between the eternities." ~Robert Duvall





