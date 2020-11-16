1/1
John Joseph (Papa Joe) Dawson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph (Papa Joe) Dawson
August 30, 1937 - November 2, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - John "Papa Joe" Dawson went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Joe was born in Prescott, Arizona on August 30, 1937 to John and Helen Dawson. He was one of four siblings.
After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and became a corpsman. He then went on to become an iron worker with much of the time spent at the Hanford site as a steward. For fourteen years, he held a second job at Burlington Northern Railroad as perishable foreman, working nights.
In 1965 he met the love of his life, Joyce, and they were married April 21, 1967. Together they had three sons, Craig, Jeff, and Jason. They raised their family in Kennewick, WA.
Joe was a hard worker and after he retired twenty-two years ago, he continued to keep busy. His real love was for birds; starting at an early age with pigeons, but later doves and pheasants. He was a collector of fish, canoes, clocks, fountains and he built and refurbished antiques.
Joe left an impression on all who met him. He loved spending time with his grandkids, coaching baseball and helping others. He and Joyce were always on the go, enjoying life to it's fullest, always waiting for Friday and Saturday so he could go yard selling.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, sons Craig (Jennette), Jeff, and Jason; seven grandkids, CJ, Alycia, Derrick, Jordan, Garrett, Landon and Cayden; three siblings Albert (Vicky), Barbara (Fred) Giberson, and Mary Ann Sharp.
Joe will be extremely missed by his family and all who knew him. He was very loved and cherished. "See you on the other side, Pilgrim." The family will be holding a private service.
"We're all travelers in this world from the sweet grass to the packing house. Birth 'til death we travel between the eternities." ~Robert Duvall


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved