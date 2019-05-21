JOHN L. (JACK) WUNDERLICH John L. (Jack) Wunderlich, passed away peacefully 5-16-2019 after complications with dementia/alzheimers. John was born 4-26-1940 in Bovill, Idaho and lived in Richland since 1976. He attended schools in Deary, ID, joined the US Navy and served his country for 20 years, retiring as a Plank Owner (FTMC) off the USS South Carolina (CGN 37) in 1976, in Norfolk, VA. He and his family moved to Richland and was employed by Rockwell; then Energy Northwest for 20 years, retiring in 1999. Jack was predeceased by his parents Chester and Gertrude Wunderlich, brothers (2) Gerald and Leonard and sister Lorraine Quinn. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy A. Wunderlich at home, daughter Therese Lynn Wunderlich (Richland), son John R. Wunderlich (Michelle) of Oregon City, OR; and grandson Lance Evan Brunette (Richland). At Johns wishes, he was cremated, requested no services, and will be interred at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA, at a later date. Life Tributes is in charge. Jack also leaves behind many fishing buddies and AA friends. He was proud of his almost 40 years clean and sober. He loved his hometown of Bovill, ID and visiting there to pick huckelberries each year.

