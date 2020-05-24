JOHN JOSEPH LANE John Joseph Lane, a long-time resident of Benton City, WA, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Brookdale Torbett, a memory care community in Richland, WA, after more than a six-year battle with dementia. John was born on October 3, 1937 in Clinton, Iowa to John and Mildred Lane. In 1975 John received his AA Degree from Kirkwood Community College in Parks in Natural Resources. He loved working for the Linn County Park System at Matsell Bridge in Iowa; Menard Ag Buildings in Iowa; Spring Mountain Ranch in Las Vegas, NV; and Franklin County Noxious Weed Control Board in WA. John was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 40 years and made many friends who knew him as Father John. John is survived by his wife, Arlene of Benton City, WA; brother, Mike (Alice) of Gulf Breeze, FL; daughters Cheryl Fratzke (Leon), Dawn Lane Kannenberg (Joe), Arlene Worrall (Mark), Mary Jo Beebe, Julie Lane, Linda Hunt (Jason), Ann Lane, son John Lane (Kelli) who are all in Iowa; and step-daughter, Karyn-Marie Childs (Kevin) of Seminole, FL. John also is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. John loved the outdoors and spent many hours riding his motorcycles and even his riding lawnmowers. He loved animals especially his devoted dogs Tina and Sadie. He even grew to like cats when a special little tuxedo Chloe adopted him. As feral cats started hanging around his home, he and Arlene proceeded to capture them and have them spayed and neutered at Prevent Homeless Pets Spay and Neuter Clinic in Benton City. A funeral service will not take place in Washington. John's children will conduct a memorial service at a later date in Iowa. The family would like to thank Chaplaincy Palliative and Hospice Care and Brook-dale Torbett Memory Care Facility for their support and love during John's battle with dementia. If desired, donations can be made to Prevent Homeless Pets Spay and Neuter Clinic in Benton City, Chaplaincy Palliative and Hospice Care, or a charity of your own choice.



