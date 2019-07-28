Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN M. LINDBLAD. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN M. LINDBLAD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home John Martin Lindblad passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick WA. John was born in Lexington, Mo. to Harry Lindblad and Elizabeth Lindblad on January 18, 1935. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Violet Lind- blad, son Tom Lindblad, daughter Carole Baer and daughter Linda (Dennis) Schoeneberg all of Kennewick WA. John is also survived by 9 grand- children and 17 great grand-children. John and family moved from the Seattle area to the Tri Cities in 1970 to manage the Hol'N One Donut Shop in the newly opened Columbia Center. In 1985 John and Violet moved back to the west side to pursue his own entrepreneurship in the restaurant business. John and Violet returned to the Tri Cities in 1991, back to Columbia Center where he managed the Biaggio's and Bergman's Luggage stores for 22 years. John enjoyed sharing stories of his past experiences with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grandpa John was always up for watching his grandchildren participate in all sporting events whether it be football, baseball, soccer, hockey and gymnastics. John also enjoyed playing the guitar serenading his young children while they were growing up. He is loved and will be greatly missed. Viewing from 9am to Noon and Gravesite Memorial Service at Noon on Thursday August 1st, 2019. Reception will follow the service at Mueller's on Union in Kennewick. Funeral Services Provided By: Mueller's Tri Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St Kennewick, WA 99338 In Lieu of Flowers please send contributions in Johns name to : Chaplaincy Hospice Care 1480 Fowler Street Richland WA. 99352 The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

