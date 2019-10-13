JOHN M PEREZ Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home John M Perez born October 18, 1953 to Atanacio and Siprana Perez in Fresno California. John passed away on October 10, 2019 with his family by his side in Pasco, WA. He fought a hard battle with Pancreatic Cancer. John married Martha Perez and together they had three children Isabel, John, and Julissa Perez. John retired from Tyson Food Company as a meat cutter. He also owned and operated Cutting Edge Lawn Service. John is survived by his wife Martha Perez and children Isabel (Saul) Perez-Mendoza, John (Adina) Perez, Julissa Perez, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Service Rosary will be held at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 6:00Pm with a public viewing Tuesday October 15th 4:00-6:00Pm and after the Rosary has ended for one hour. Funeral Mass will be held at St Patrick Catholic Church Wednesday Oct 16, 2019 at 11:00Am followed by a graveside service at the City View Cemetery in Pasco. Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

