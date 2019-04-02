JOHN MAJETICH Einan's at Sunset John Majetich was born August 25, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio and passed away March 29, 2019 at his home in West Richland, Washington. John was a lifelong pipe fitter and responsible for constructing power plants all over the country. He moved to Washington to work at the Hanford area in 1980 and worked there until retiring. His two biggest passions were NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns. Just like every Brown's fan, his yearly phrase was "maybe next year." John is survived by his wife, Wanda Majetich, sister, Mary Ann Mullen, brother, Richard Buchenic, sons John (Rita), Mark (Sandy), Matthew (Tina), Richard (Kathy), Tom (Adora), Ben (Cindy), David (Sharon), Hank (Shawna), Jerry (Mary Ella) and step-sons Robert (Ana) and Frank. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John will be dearly missed. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 2, 2019