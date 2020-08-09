JOHN MCKENNA John P. McKenna went to his Heavenly Home with the Lord Jesus Christ on July 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Phylis, sons Andrew (Kim) McKenna and Joseph (Tjada) McKenna. He had eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Andrew & Kim's are Steven Proffitt and his children: Miley & Austin. Johnathan (Brandi) McKenna, their children: Elijah, Andrew, & Ada Joyce. Nathan (Sarah) Bernier and their children: Kaleb & Lucas. Kim's children are Ciara, Corey, and granddaughter Nataylia. Andy's daughter Samantha is his only granddaughter. Joseph & Tjada's children are: Colson & Miles. John's brother, William (Virginia) McKenna, Sisters, Janice (Tom) Taylor, and Elizabeth (Leonard) Northrop. Each sister and brother had a number of children and grandchildren as well. John was born in Wilburton, Oklahoma and his family came to Richland to work on the Manhattan Project in the early 1940's. After high school, John enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS Los Angeles 135 Admirals Cruiser Ship. He began as a 350" gun loader, but later transferred to commisary as a chef. When interviewed for the position as chef, he was asked, "what cooking experience do you have?" He said, " I cooked hot dogs and popcorn at a drive-in theater." The interviewer said, "That will do!" He got the job and they trained him to cook for 300 men. He loved this position. He served for two years in the Navy during the Vietnam era. He worked as a security guard in Nevada, later as a meat cutter in Portland, on a huge shipbuilding project in downtown Portland, and after a back injury, had to change to a lighter type of work. He chose locksmith- ing and opening and repairing safes. He received special training in opening and repairing safes, and on-the -job training with a locksmith friend. When he was told there was an opening for a locksmith/safe master at Hanford, he applied and was awarded the job. For 23 years he worked at Hanford. He loved this kind of work and became the lead locksmith over four other men in the shop. John was welcomed by his co-workers as someone who could be trusted to always do the right thing and treated others with kindness and respect. He made others feel comfortable in his presence and others would tell him their stories and knew he kept things private to protect their trust. His hobbies were NFL football, auto racing, photography and producing videos of family events for family members. He also loved to watch the Navy vs. Army game every year and was a huge James Bond fan. He also loved camping and particularly the great times at Wallowa Lake, Oregon where the kids could do go-kart racing, mini-golf, horseback riding, swimming, boating, biking on the trails, and ride the gondola to the top of Mt. Howard and see the chipmunks. His clear blue eyes sparkled with a spendid clarity and honesty that attracted Phylis to him when they first met in Portland. After retiring, he led the US Navy Cruiser Assn. quarterly luncheon meetings. All branches of servicemen & women were welcome. The places and times of service were shared, and we sold $1.00 tickets for a raffle. After the funds were counted, the pot was split to three smaller pots and a ticket was drawn from the hat for each amount. Also, you could win a lapel pin, a flag set, and even a suprise Navy hat. These items and the interest generated made the times together great fun. John loved doing this to honor all our veterans. His life was a special gift. His name means, "Gift of God". Truly he exemplified that truth in his generous loving spirit of humor, kindness, and special treatment of others. A memorial service will be held at Richland Nazarene Church this Fall when we can work out the details with family members and the participants.. You may send an E-mail to mckenp_2000@yahoo.com with questions or call Phylils at 509 212-6014. Thank you for your prayers, many cards, and expressions of condolence for our family.



