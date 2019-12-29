Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MICHAEL CLEMENTS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN MICHAEL CLEMENTS John Michael Clements, 72, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick, WA. "Mike" was born on February 18, 1947, to Lydia and A.J. Clements in Richland, WA. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brothers, Marty and Scott. After working for the Astoria, OR police department for seven years (reaching the rank of Sargeant), Mike moved back to Richland in 1971. He worked for the Richland Police Department for 21 years. During this time, he served in several positions includinjg Patrol Officer, Patrol Corporal, Detective, K9 with Officer Jetta, and lastly Patrol Sargeant. He retired August 1998. After retirement, he worked for the Benton County Sheriff's Office on the Patrol Boat and Benton County Court as a bailiff, and finally for Enterprise driving cars. Mike loved riding his Goldwing motorcycle. He was a member of the Blue Knights. He loved airplanes and was once a licensed pilot. while at the RPD, he was the president of the "4 x Fuzz" club, which was a group of officers and their families who loved to take road trips, camping and getting lost in the mountains. There was a time when he was commodore of the Richland Yacht Club, the president of the "Old Cops," a group of LEOFF 1 and 2 Coalition members and was still a member of the Elks. Mike loved his family and is survived by his wife. K.C., daughter, Tonya (Trevor), son, Tim (Korina), granddaughters, Calie, all of Kennewick, and Kadie of Riverside, CA. A memorial service will be held at Richland Baptist Church, where Mike was a member, at 1632 George Washington Way, Richland, WA, on January 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donantion to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center or Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Mike's name would be preferred by the family.

