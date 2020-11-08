1/1
John Nelson
1943 - 2020
John Nelson
May 9, 1943 - October 23, 2020
Kennewick , Washington - John D. Nelson passed away as a result of COPD on Friday October 23, 2020 at the home he shared with his loving partner of 15 years, Carol Hollandsworth who along with John's son, Craig Nelson, were at his side during his final hours. John was born to Clara Emilie Villwock Nelson and John Ludwig Nelson on May 9, 1943 in Spokane, WA. He attended John Rogers high school in Spokane and worked as a health physics technician at Hanford for many years. He was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Kosmos Social Club.
A fun loving person, John loved blues music, dancing, art, poetry, cooking and tending his yard and garden. He was a very talented artist, creating beautiful pieces in wood, stone, marble, bronze castings and metal sculptures. A deep thinker, he was also a talented poet and writer. An avid hunter and fisherman, he spent many happy hours enjoying those pursuits with his son and grandson, inspiring their love of those sports and the great outdoors.
Survivors include daughters Cristi Carper, Brenda Nelson, Denise Christensen, son Craig Nelson, eight grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister Donna Nelson and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Charlotte Killian, Janet Krupa, Lois Kassner, Lavonne Burkey and Jacqueline Buchholz.
Due to Covid restrictions, no services are planned at this time.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Einan's Funeral Home, Inc.
915 By-Pass Highway
Richland, WA 99352
(509) 943-1114
