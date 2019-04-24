Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN NICHOLAS STEWART Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home John Nicholas Stewart, 88, of Kennewick, WA, went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Survived by his wife Maxine, son Richard, daughter Kerry Morgan, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by son John Stewart. John was born on February 4, 1931 in Los Angeles, CA. John was trained as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne and served his country in Korea with the 77th Infantry Rifle Co. John married Maxine in 1950 and has lived in Kennewick since 1959. He was instrumental in bringing men's and women's slow pitch softball leagues to the area. He coached Gridkids football for 42 years. A football field was named in his honor. He ran the Tri-City Kempo karate school from 1975 to 1996. John achieved a regimental championship in boxing, a black belt in Judo in Japan, and a seventh-degree black belt in Karate. John's impact on the youth and adult community will long be remembered. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Quinault Baptist Church in Kennewick on Friday, April 26 at 1pm with graveside service immediately following at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

