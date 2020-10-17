1/1
John Paul Lively
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Paul Lively
February 19, 1981 - October 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - John Paul Lively suddenly died on October 10th. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Paul and Erma Lively, Gene and Marilyn Wulf, aunt, Marion Wulf, cousin, Jeffrey Lively.
John left behind a wife, Shawntale, stepson, Sheldon Wrightsman, twin sons, Justin and Christian, a daughter, Tianna, mother and father, Arlene and Gene, 3 brothers, Benjamin, Carlos and Michael, a sister, Diane, and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
John grew up in the Kennewick/Grandview areas with his family, had many friends and those that he worked with. He will be missed by family and friends that knew him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
1101 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-599-2939
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
October 15, 2020
John was a caring and kind friend. Working for him was a pleasure. I hope that memories of John give his family peace and comfort in this difficult time.
Erika Hill
Coworker
October 15, 2020
John working for you turned out to be the best job ever. You took such great care of your coworkers that we all looked forward to coming to work. I can't begin to know what to tell your wonderful family as I can't imagine the pain they are going through. I am glad I got to know you and will miss you. Rest in peace dear friend you will forever be in my heart.
Stephanie Smith
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Oh John.....my Bestie...
You were loved by many. I'm going to miss laughing with you and your orneriness. I will always remember you for the most colorful individual that you were. Well...life goes on until I get to see you again.
Always in my heart,
Michelle Butler (Shellie)
Michelle Butler
Friend
October 14, 2020
So sad, he was a wonderful, hard working individual with that special humor that always brightened my day.
Cindy Keesler
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies for the Lively Family. Due to John's unexpected passing, I know he will be greatly missed but he will never be forgotten. The beautiful memories you shared with him will remain in your hearts forever. Malachi 3:16
Chrystal Dale
October 14, 2020
John was an excellent leader to work with. Always good to his employees and treated everyone with kindness and respect. His sense of humor and generous ways will always be remembered.
Anonymous Employee
Coworker
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 14, 2020
John was a great boss. He spoiled us and we sure miss him. He kept things light and fun. Everybody wanted to "work for John".
Mary Morgan
Coworker
October 14, 2020
John was a great boss. He spoiled us and we sure do miss him. He kept things light and fun. Everybody wanted to "work for John".. We have lost a special person and friend.
Mary Morgan
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved