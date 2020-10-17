John Paul Lively
February 19, 1981 - October 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - John Paul Lively suddenly died on October 10th. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Paul and Erma Lively, Gene and Marilyn Wulf, aunt, Marion Wulf, cousin, Jeffrey Lively.
John left behind a wife, Shawntale, stepson, Sheldon Wrightsman, twin sons, Justin and Christian, a daughter, Tianna, mother and father, Arlene and Gene, 3 brothers, Benjamin, Carlos and Michael, a sister, Diane, and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
John grew up in the Kennewick/Grandview areas with his family, had many friends and those that he worked with. He will be missed by family and friends that knew him.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.